Krilogy Financial LLC Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 537.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,824 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock opened at $469.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $475.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $398.08 and a 12-month high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is 10.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Wall Street Zen cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $670.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $608.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMO

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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