Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.81 Million Stake in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Free Report) by 93.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,519 shares of the data storage provider's stock after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC's holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.8% during the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 7.1% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company's stock.

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Western Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDC opened at $374.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $126.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $294.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.97. Western Digital Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $380.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.93 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Western Digital's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Western Digital from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $200.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Western Digital

Insider Activity

In other Western Digital news, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 9,324 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.27, for a total transaction of $2,501,349.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 121,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,643,630.14. This represents a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $5,108,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 623,586 shares in the company, valued at $159,288,807.84. This represents a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 92,795 shares of company stock valued at $24,265,884 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Western Digital

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Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

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