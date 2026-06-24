Krilogy Financial LLC Has $3.65 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. $C

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,216 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC's holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company's stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $972,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3,016.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company's stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the company's stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,908.20. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $3,285,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,919,511.02. This trade represents a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $145.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company's 50-day moving average is $130.70 and its 200 day moving average is $120.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $147.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Trending Headlines about Citigroup

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial set a $147.00 price target on Citigroup in a report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Citigroup from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $137.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on C

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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