Krilogy Financial LLC Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Free Report) by 56.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,929 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC's holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17,398.1% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 54,107,273 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,763,214,000 after acquiring an additional 53,798,055 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $1,418,228,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $777,926,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,354,224 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,744,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067,922 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,203,845 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $519,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,851 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE opened at $133.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.28. The company has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.82 and a 1 year high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 30.06%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $211.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $177.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $189.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intercontinental Exchange this week:

Positive Sentiment: ICE and crypto exchange OKX launched a joint venture to build U.S.-regulated infrastructure for tokenized and digitally native financial products, including access to ICE futures and NYSE tokenized equities markets. The project, which will be co-chaired by former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, could open a new revenue stream and deepen ICE’s role in the digital asset ecosystem. Article Title

ICE and crypto exchange OKX launched a joint venture to build U.S.-regulated infrastructure for tokenized and digitally native financial products, including access to ICE futures and NYSE tokenized equities markets. The project, which will be co-chaired by former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, could open a new revenue stream and deepen ICE’s role in the digital asset ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: ICE launched GreenTrace, a new environmental registry technology service aimed at carbon credit registries, signaling further expansion into climate and environmental market infrastructure. Investors may view this as another scalable data-and-platform growth opportunity. Article Title

ICE launched GreenTrace, a new environmental registry technology service aimed at carbon credit registries, signaling further expansion into climate and environmental market infrastructure. Investors may view this as another scalable data-and-platform growth opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: TD Cowen lowered its price target on ICE to $153 from $193, though it kept a buy rating. The reduction may temper enthusiasm, but the new target still implies upside from recent trading levels. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 1,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $185,900.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,807,608.72. The trade was a 6.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon Bowen sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $100,903.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,848.56. The trade was a 4.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 13,425 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,324 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

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