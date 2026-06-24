Krilogy Financial LLC Has $6.58 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 138.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,970 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 49,878 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,515,094,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1,462.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,693,412 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $546,919,000 after buying an additional 6,264,946 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375,851 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $776,883,000 after buying an additional 5,293,822 shares in the last quarter. Employees Provident Fund Board acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $265,205,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,456,376 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $9,270,561,000 after buying an additional 2,903,021 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Fox Advisors raised Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.97.

View Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $69.67 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.19 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. Uber Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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