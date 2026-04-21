Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 5,473 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Krilogy Financial LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,675 shares of the software company's stock after selling 5,473 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC's holdings in Adobe were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $248.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $100.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.07 and a 200 day moving average of $302.23. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.13 and a 52 week high of $422.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Adobe from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Adobe from $310.00 to $235.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $339.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Trending Headlines about Adobe

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Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at $12,382,225.75. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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