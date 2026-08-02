Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS - Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,659 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 47,219 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.90% of Krystal Biotech worth $68,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KRYS. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1,270.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 144 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 788.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company's stock.

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Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $341.12 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $130.50 and a one year high of $382.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.28.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $116.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.11 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 53.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.11, for a total transaction of $7,702,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,378,155 shares in the company, valued at $424,623,337.05. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John Charles Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.27, for a total transaction of $347,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $347,270. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 26,642 shares of company stock valued at $8,243,923 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $474.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Krystal Biotech from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Krystal Biotech from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $360.67.

View Our Latest Report on KRYS

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company's lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

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