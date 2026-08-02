Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS - Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,497 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,749 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.27% of Krystal Biotech worth $20,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1,270.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 144 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRYS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $474.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, July 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Krystal Biotech from $306.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $364.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $360.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KRYS

Krystal Biotech Stock Down 7.0%

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $341.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 0.50. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.50 and a 52-week high of $382.54. The business's 50-day moving average price is $339.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.28.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 53.92%.The firm had revenue of $116.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.11 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John Charles Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.27, for a total value of $347,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $347,270. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.11, for a total value of $7,702,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,378,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at $424,623,337.05. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,642 shares of company stock worth $8,243,923. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company's stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company's lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS - Free Report).

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