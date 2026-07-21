Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. $KYMR Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR - Free Report) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,381 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 47,187 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $12,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KYMR. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 9.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,865 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 6.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company's stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,990 shares of the company's stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KYMR shares. Brookline Capital Markets reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $116.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $106.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $122.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KYMR

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Down 4.1%

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $111.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 1.95. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $130.05.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $34.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 611.94%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 80,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.29, for a total transaction of $9,223,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 666,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,848,624.72. The trade was a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 1,578,800 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $168,142,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 240,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,573,099.50. This trade represents a 86.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,644,113 shares of company stock worth $390,820,176. 15.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body's natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company's proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kymera Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kymera Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Kymera Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here