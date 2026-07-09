Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. $KYTX Shares Bought by AIGH Capital Management LLC

AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX - Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Kyverna Therapeutics comprises approximately 2.4% of AIGH Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.30% of Kyverna Therapeutics worth $17,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Kyverna Therapeutics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 12,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Kyverna Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,614 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Kyverna Therapeutics by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KYTX. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kyverna Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kyverna Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kyverna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.00.

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Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of KYTX opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $602.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a current ratio of 8.15. Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.09. On average, analysts forecast that Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyverna Therapeutics Company Profile

Kyverna Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing engineered regulatory T‐cell (Treg) therapies for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Leveraging a proprietary platform for the isolation, expansion and modification of Treg cells, the company aims to restore immune homeostasis in patients by delivering antigen‐specific cell therapies that selectively target diseased tissues while minimizing systemic immunosuppression.

The company's lead programs include an allogeneic Treg candidate in clinical development for ulcerative colitis, with additional preclinical assets focused on rheumatoid arthritis and other chronic inflammatory conditions.

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