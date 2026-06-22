L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) by 72.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,131 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 147,728 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.19% of L3Harris Technologies worth $121,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 987 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 547 shares of the company's stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company's stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial upgraded L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $362.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $354.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $294.98 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $243.84 and a 12-month high of $379.23. The company has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.42 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 7.71%.The firm's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-11.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. L3Harris Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,180 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.45, for a total transaction of $676,781.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,406.40. The trade was a 34.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

See Also

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