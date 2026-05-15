Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH - Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 577,027 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 14,021 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.70% of Labcorp worth $144,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Labcorp by 48.8% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Labcorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 821 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Labcorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,126 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Labcorp by 37.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Labcorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 652 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Labcorp from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $334.00 price objective on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Labcorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $308.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Labcorp

Insider Buying and Selling at Labcorp

In other Labcorp news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,903 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $1,502,313.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 107,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,291,053. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Brian J. Caveney sold 1,500 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.31, for a total transaction of $429,465.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,619,935.17. This trade represents a 4.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 16,656 shares of company stock valued at $4,524,961 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Labcorp Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE LH opened at $253.87 on Friday. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $239.67 and a twelve month high of $293.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $265.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.73.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. Labcorp had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. Labcorp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-18.350 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 17.99 EPS for the current year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Labcorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

Labcorp Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp NYSE: LH, is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp's core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

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