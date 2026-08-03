Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH - Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,723 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 3,779 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Labcorp worth $11,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LH. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Labcorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Labcorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Labcorp in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Labcorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Labcorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Labcorp

Here are the key news stories impacting Labcorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Labcorp exceeded expectations in the second quarter, reporting adjusted EPS of $4.99 versus the $4.78 analyst consensus and revenue of $3.73 billion versus estimates of $3.71 billion. Revenue increased 5.8% year over year, supported by steady diagnostic-testing demand and growth in drug-development services. Reuters article

Labcorp exceeded expectations in the second quarter, reporting adjusted EPS of $4.99 versus the $4.78 analyst consensus and revenue of $3.73 billion versus estimates of $3.71 billion. Revenue increased 5.8% year over year, supported by steady diagnostic-testing demand and growth in drug-development services. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $18.10-$18.55, above the roughly $17.99-$18.00 consensus, while forecasting revenue of approximately $14.71 billion-$14.83 billion. Diagnostics Laboratories revenue rose 5.5%, and Biopharma Laboratory Services revenue increased 6.5%. Labcorp second-quarter results

The company raised its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $18.10-$18.55, above the roughly $17.99-$18.00 consensus, while forecasting revenue of approximately $14.71 billion-$14.83 billion. Diagnostics Laboratories revenue rose 5.5%, and Biopharma Laboratory Services revenue increased 6.5%. Positive Sentiment: Labcorp expanded its share-repurchase authorization by $1 billion, repurchased $353.8 million of stock during the quarter and paid $58.7 million in dividends. Truist Financial also raised its price target from $320 to $350 and assigned a “buy” rating, implying further upside from recent levels. Benzinga reference

Labcorp expanded its share-repurchase authorization by $1 billion, repurchased $353.8 million of stock during the quarter and paid $58.7 million in dividends. Truist Financial also raised its price target from $320 to $350 and assigned a “buy” rating, implying further upside from recent levels. Neutral Sentiment: Management highlighted continued investment in oncology, consumer health and technology initiatives. The earnings call transcripts provide additional detail on demand trends, margins and the updated outlook. Labcorp Q2 earnings call transcript

Management highlighted continued investment in oncology, consumer health and technology initiatives. The earnings call transcripts provide additional detail on demand trends, margins and the updated outlook. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings and revenue beats, LH shares fell in premarket trading and remain lower in active trading. The reaction indicates that investors may have viewed the results and raised outlook as insufficient relative to elevated expectations and the stock’s recent rally toward its 52-week high. Zacks market reaction

Despite the earnings and revenue beats, LH shares fell in premarket trading and remain lower in active trading. The reaction indicates that investors may have viewed the results and raised outlook as insufficient relative to elevated expectations and the stock’s recent rally toward its 52-week high. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider-trading data shows company insiders made multiple sales and no purchases over the past six months, a potential sentiment headwind, although the transactions do not necessarily reflect management’s outlook. Quiver Quantitative report

Labcorp Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE LH opened at $309.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $274.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.16. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $244.52 and a one year high of $316.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Labcorp had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 6.99%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.35 EPS. Labcorp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.100-18.550 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Labcorp's payout ratio is 23.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Labcorp from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on Labcorp from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Labcorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $352.00 price objective on Labcorp in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Labcorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $323.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Labcorp

Insider Buying and Selling at Labcorp

In other news, EVP Kathryn W. Kyle sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.89, for a total value of $201,084.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,006,212.57. This represents a 16.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Bryan T. Vaughn sold 234 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $66,968.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,930,637.74. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 6,991 shares of company stock worth $1,796,696 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Labcorp Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp NYSE: LH, is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp's core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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