Lakeshore Acquisition III Corp. $LCCC Shares Purchased by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition III Corp. (NASDAQ:LCCC - Free Report) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,796 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 105,422 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned about 3.49% of Lakeshore Acquisition III worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition III by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 397,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lakeshore Acquisition III in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Lakeshore Acquisition III has a consensus rating of "Sell".

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Lakeshore Acquisition III Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LCCC opened at $10.46 on Monday. Lakeshore Acquisition III Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46. The stock's fifty day moving average is $10.42.

Lakeshore Acquisition III (NASDAQ:LCCC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Lakeshore Acquisition III Profile

Lakeshore Acquisition III NASDAQ: LCCC is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. As a blank‑check company, its primary business activity is to raise capital through an initial public offering and hold those proceeds in a trust while seeking a business combination, merger, asset acquisition or similar transaction that would bring a private operating company public through a reverse merger or other form of combination.

Prior to identifying and completing a qualifying business combination, Lakeshore Acquisition III does not operate traditional commercial businesses or offer products or services; instead, its operations are focused on target evaluation, due diligence, structuring potential transactions and managing the trust account and public‑company obligations.

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