Lam Research Corporation $LRCX is AustralianSuper Pty Ltd's 10th Largest Position

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,831,611 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 111,187 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for about 1.5% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.15% of Lam Research worth $313,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Lam Research Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $299.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.11 billion, a PE ratio of 56.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $245.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.21. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $79.49 and a 12-month high of $302.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 120,066 shares of company stock worth $27,953,242 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Lam Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $291.75.

Get Our Latest Report on LRCX

Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles say Lam Research is an “incredible growth stock,” pointing to solid operating momentum and the potential for strong long-term returns.

Several recent articles say Lam Research is an “incredible growth stock,” pointing to solid operating momentum and the potential for strong long-term returns. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary remain bullish, with coverage noting that Wall Street’s average recommendation is effectively a Buy and that price targets have been raised as the stock pushed above the $300 level.

Analysts and market commentary remain bullish, with coverage noting that Wall Street’s average recommendation is effectively a Buy and that price targets have been raised as the stock pushed above the $300 level. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest is also being supported by Lam’s recent earnings beat, with revenue of $5.84 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $1.47, both topping expectations and reinforcing confidence in demand trends tied to AI infrastructure.

Investor interest is also being supported by Lam’s recent earnings beat, with revenue of $5.84 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $1.47, both topping expectations and reinforcing confidence in demand trends tied to AI infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: The company also announced upcoming participation in investor conferences, which does not change fundamentals but may keep the stock in focus for traders and institutions.

The company also announced upcoming participation in investor conferences, which does not change fundamentals but may keep the stock in focus for traders and institutions. Neutral Sentiment: Additional articles discussed Lam Research’s long-term stock performance and valuation, which may support sentiment but are not new catalysts by themselves.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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