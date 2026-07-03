Lam Research Corporation $LRCX is Elemental Capital Partners LLC's 4th Largest Position

Elemental Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,485 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 5.2% of Elemental Capital Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Elemental Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bayban bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,881,114. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Trading Down 10.2%

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $351.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $324.63 and a 200 day moving average of $256.70. The company has a market capitalization of $439.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.80. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $90.93 and a fifty-two week high of $438.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.62%.

Lam Research News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street commentary highlighted Lam Research’s strong positioning for AI-driven demand, including rising orders for advanced memory, foundry, and packaging tools that could support further revenue and margin expansion.

Wall Street commentary highlighted Lam Research’s strong positioning for AI-driven demand, including rising orders for advanced memory, foundry, and packaging tools that could support further revenue and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Several articles pointed to Lam Research’s impressive growth profile, earnings-surprise history, and analyst optimism, suggesting the company could continue to outperform if chip-capex demand stays strong.

Several articles pointed to Lam Research’s impressive growth profile, earnings-surprise history, and analyst optimism, suggesting the company could continue to outperform if chip-capex demand stays strong. Positive Sentiment: Reports also noted that Lam Research’s stock has surged sharply this year, reflecting investor confidence in its role in the AI infrastructure buildout and improved profitability.

Reports also noted that Lam Research’s stock has surged sharply this year, reflecting investor confidence in its role in the AI infrastructure buildout and improved profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Some pieces framed the stock as a potential long-term winner, even discussing whether Lam Research could eventually become a trillion-dollar company, but these were mostly long-horizon thesis articles rather than near-term catalysts.

Some pieces framed the stock as a potential long-term winner, even discussing whether Lam Research could eventually become a trillion-dollar company, but these were mostly long-horizon thesis articles rather than near-term catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Other coverage warned that after the stock’s massive run, Lam Research may be approaching full valuation, with fresh AI demand already priced in and the rally vulnerable to profit-taking.

Other coverage warned that after the stock’s massive run, Lam Research may be approaching full valuation, with fresh AI demand already priced in and the rally vulnerable to profit-taking. Negative Sentiment: One market recap noted the shares fell sharply in the prior session, with semiconductor stocks seeing profit-taking even as broader markets were mixed, underscoring investor caution around the sector’s recent strength.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, New Street Research lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $345.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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