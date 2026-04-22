Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Position Increased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 6,769.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,534 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 207,469 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.'s holdings in Lam Research were worth $36,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Lam Research by 590.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,555 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 50,933 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its stake in Lam Research by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 262,544 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $34,417,000 after acquiring an additional 89,856 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Lam Research by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 140,433 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $18,804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Lam Research by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 144,656 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $19,369,000 after acquiring an additional 34,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Lam Research Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $258.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.78. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $62.56 and a 1-year high of $273.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.10.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research's payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $290.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho set a $265.00 target price on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $262.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $247.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at $57,235,848. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 4,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.50, for a total value of $930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 54,705 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,912.50. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

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