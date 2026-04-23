Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,934 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.50, for a total value of $930,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,718,912.50. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $265.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.78. The company's 50-day moving average is $233.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.58. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $273.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $247.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lam Research

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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