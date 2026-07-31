Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,373 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 16,178 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP's holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bayban acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 242.9% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Wall Street Zen lowered Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $425.00 price objective on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $358.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research reported record quarterly revenue of $6.72 billion , up 30% year over year, while adjusted earnings of $1.82 per share exceeded the $1.69 consensus estimate. Strong NAND demand and record Customer Support revenue were key contributors. Reuters: Chip equipment maker Lam Research forecasts strong revenue on AI boom

Lam Research reported record quarterly revenue of , up 30% year over year, while adjusted earnings of exceeded the $1.69 consensus estimate. Strong NAND demand and record Customer Support revenue were key contributors. Positive Sentiment: The company guided for fiscal first-quarter 2027 revenue of approximately $7.7 billion to $8.5 billion and EPS of $2.00 to $2.30 , well above analyst expectations of roughly $7.0 billion in revenue and $1.81 EPS. The forecast suggests momentum is carrying into 2027. Seeking Alpha: Lam Research pops up after Q4 revenue jumps 30%; outlook smashes estimates

The company guided for fiscal first-quarter 2027 revenue of approximately and EPS of , well above analyst expectations of roughly $7.0 billion in revenue and $1.81 EPS. The forecast suggests momentum is carrying into 2027. Positive Sentiment: Management cited accelerating AI-related demand across memory, advanced packaging and wafer-fabrication equipment. Analysts characterized the company as having an “extraordinary runway” into 2027, and Needham raised its EPS estimates while reaffirming a Buy rating and $390 price target. Benzinga: Needham raises Lam Research EPS estimates

Management cited accelerating AI-related demand across memory, advanced packaging and wafer-fabrication equipment. Analysts characterized the company as having an “extraordinary runway” into 2027, and Needham raised its EPS estimates while reaffirming a Buy rating and $390 price target. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley lowered its target to $367 from $404 but maintained an Overweight rating; B. Riley also reduced its target to $350 while retaining a Buy rating. The cuts may reflect valuation or risk-management concerns rather than a deterioration in the earnings outlook.

Morgan Stanley lowered its target to $367 from $404 but maintained an Overweight rating; B. Riley also reduced its target to $350 while retaining a Buy rating. The cuts may reflect valuation or risk-management concerns rather than a deterioration in the earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider activity shows executives have been sellers, with no reported open-market purchases in the past six months. Broader risks include semiconductor cyclicality, China-related equipment restrictions and elevated valuation after the rally.

Lam Research Trading Up 18.1%

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $297.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $90.93 and a 12-month high of $438.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 71.15% and a net margin of 31.27%.Lam Research's revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.000-2.300 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total value of $2,371,226.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,102,312. This trade represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $6,124,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 87,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,192,570. The trade was a 17.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,441 shares of company stock worth $27,614,296. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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