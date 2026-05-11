Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,092 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 121,448 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.'s holdings in Lam Research were worth $54,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 781.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,340,865 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,518,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053,978 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,836,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,658 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,526,099 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $606,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,897 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,541,230 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $472,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,749 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,925.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,717,551 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $294,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,066 shares of company stock worth $27,953,242. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $294.05 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $238.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.81. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $74.65 and a fifty-two week high of $297.99.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $221.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $285.94.

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Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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