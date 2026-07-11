Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,789 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,425 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bayban purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Lam Research Stock Down 0.8%

LRCX traded down $2.84 on Friday, hitting $350.33. 6,880,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,276,366. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $334.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $90.93 and a twelve month high of $438.50. The company has a market cap of $438.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Lam Research's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's payout ratio is 19.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,881,114. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on Lam Research from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $500.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $221.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $350.81.

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More Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on Lam Research to $400 from $380 and kept an outperform rating, adding to the bullish analyst momentum around the stock.

Mizuho raised its price target on Lam Research to $400 from $380 and kept an outperform rating, adding to the bullish analyst momentum around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus boosted its target to $425 from $325 and reiterated a buy rating, citing above-consensus estimates and suggesting further upside for LRCX.

Stifel Nicolaus boosted its target to $425 from $325 and reiterated a buy rating, citing above-consensus estimates and suggesting further upside for LRCX. Positive Sentiment: Needham also increased its target to $390 from $300 and maintained a buy rating, reinforcing the view that Lam Research is well positioned to benefit from AI-driven chip demand.

Needham also increased its target to $390 from $300 and maintained a buy rating, reinforcing the view that Lam Research is well positioned to benefit from AI-driven chip demand. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage highlighted Lam Research as a beneficiary of broader AI infrastructure spending and possible easing of China-related chip restrictions, which could improve sentiment across semiconductor equipment names. Does AI Rebound and China Chip Access Shift Change The Bull Case For Lam Research (LRCX)?

Additional coverage highlighted Lam Research as a beneficiary of broader AI infrastructure spending and possible easing of China-related chip restrictions, which could improve sentiment across semiconductor equipment names. Neutral Sentiment: Lam Research announced that it will host its June quarter financial conference call and webcast on July 29, giving investors a near-term catalyst to watch.

Lam Research announced that it will host its June quarter financial conference call and webcast on July 29, giving investors a near-term catalyst to watch. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful change, with reported short interest at zero shares, so it does not appear to be a factor driving the move.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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