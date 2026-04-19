Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Stake Lowered by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,678 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 8,564 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up approximately 2.1% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.'s holdings in Lam Research were worth $43,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 2.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 5,206.7% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lam Research from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $290.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $265.00 price target on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $247.26.

View Our Latest Report on LRCX

Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $267.60 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $273.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The business's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 4,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.50, for a total value of $930,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,705 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,912.50. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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