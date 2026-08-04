Lamb Weston $LW Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW - Free Report) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,406 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 190,363 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.22% of Lamb Weston worth $12,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,679,203 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $698,692,000 after buying an additional 43,766 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,824,690 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $411,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,585 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $300,812,000 after purchasing an additional 63,865 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,528,402 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $147,536,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,286,305 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $190,869,000 after purchasing an additional 79,257 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of LW stock opened at $53.06 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $67.07.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 4.39%.Lamb Weston's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Lamb Weston has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.950-3.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Lamb Weston's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $53.36.

Get Our Latest Report on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston, traded on the NYSE under the symbol LW, is a leading global processor and supplier of frozen potato products. The company's portfolio includes a variety of potato-based items such as French fries, potato wedges, hash browns and specialty cuts tailored to the foodservice and retail grocery channels. Lamb Weston serves quick-service restaurants, full-service operators, grocery chains and food distributors, offering customized product formats, packaging solutions and seasoning options to meet evolving customer demands.

Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Eagle, Idaho, Lamb Weston has grown from a regional processor into one of the world's largest producers of frozen potato products.

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