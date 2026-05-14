Landmark Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Landmark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,225 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 4,459 shares during the quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rayburn West Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,748,000. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 69,582 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $13,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in Oracle by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,595 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Oracle by 232.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 3,907 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Melius Research set a $160.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.46.

View Our Latest Report on ORCL

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $189.81 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $134.57 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $545.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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