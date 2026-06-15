Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $3.42 Million in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,552 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,419,000.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 374.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 159.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 202 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALAB shares. UBS Group started coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Astera Labs from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered Astera Labs from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Astera Labs from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALAB

Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of ALAB opened at $367.15 on Monday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.78 and a 1 year high of $390.99. The company has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 3.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.17 and a 200-day moving average of $179.16.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The company had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 325,693 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.14, for a total value of $56,064,793.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,079,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,214,489.08. The trade was a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total value of $116,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 5,064,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,470,141,033.90. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 2,318,756 shares of company stock worth $480,568,146 over the last ninety days. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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