Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Acquires 1,413 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,908 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $26,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Quanta Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,206,761 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,619,626,000 after buying an additional 126,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,086,544 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,718,371,000 after acquiring an additional 110,360 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 35.6% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,916,540 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,208,672,000 after purchasing an additional 765,822 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915,440 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,230,493,000 after purchasing an additional 758,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $817,285,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Quanta Services Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:PWR opened at $720.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $363.01 and a one year high of $788.75. The company has a market cap of $108.18 billion, a PE ratio of 98.89, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $707.46 and a 200-day moving average of $578.82.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is 6.04%.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. This trade represents a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total transaction of $100,184,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at $429,183,462.15. This trade represents a 18.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Quanta Services from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Quanta Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Quanta Services from $627.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded Quanta Services from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $733.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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