Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Acquires 43,209 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,843,033 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 43,209 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.9% of Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ's holdings in Netflix were worth $177,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Netflix by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 885.2% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $2,789,944.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 79,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,177,568.80. This represents a 31.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $376,230.60. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,349,019 shares of company stock worth $123,105,721 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $73.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $310.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $70.86 and a one year high of $134.12. The company's 50-day moving average is $85.01 and its 200 day moving average is $88.78.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. President Capital upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Pivotal Research set a $96.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. China Renaissance boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

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