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Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Acquires New Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Written by MarketBeat
July 3, 2026
Amphenol logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning opened a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter, buying 40,745 shares worth about $5.15 million.
  • Amphenol reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $1.06 versus $0.95 expected and revenue of $7.62 billion versus $7.08 billion estimated. The company also raised Q2 2026 guidance to $1.140-$1.160 EPS.
  • The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, while analysts remain generally positive with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.07.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Amphenol.

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,745 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $5,148,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 55.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,946 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 22,434 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 15.5% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of APH stock opened at $164.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $95.19 and a 12-month high of $178.52. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $146.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.15.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $178.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on APH

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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