Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667,937 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 20,516 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $62,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 28,267 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,096 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $107.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $88.64 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.20 and a one year high of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $184.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The firm's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Further Reading

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