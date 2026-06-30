Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Buys 9,632 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ boosted its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,241 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 9,632 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $97,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 52,247.5% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 65,721,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,024,413,000 after purchasing an additional 65,595,733 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $4,444,736,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 16.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company's stock worth $6,449,731,000 after buying an additional 2,995,054 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 382.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,757,281 shares of the company's stock worth $849,325,000 after buying an additional 2,185,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1,200.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,847,011 shares of the company's stock worth $568,935,000 after buying an additional 1,705,005 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $348.22.

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GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.9%

GE stock opened at $372.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $243.34 and a twelve month high of $379.67. The company has a market cap of $388.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $316.24 and a 200-day moving average of $312.80.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is 23.15%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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