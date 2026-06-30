Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Cuts Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,770 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 57,783 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $51,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,341 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,833 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $794,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 29,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,986,600. This represents a 21.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,131. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $90.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $90.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.19. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.96 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $116.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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