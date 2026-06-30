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Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Decreases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Written by MarketBeat
June 30, 2026
UnitedHealth Group logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ cut its UnitedHealth Group stake by 5.8% in the first quarter, selling 17,716 shares and leaving it with 289,107 shares worth about $78.2 million.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains largely positive: analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus on UNH, with a consensus price target of $410.79, and several firms recently raised their targets or ratings.
  • UnitedHealth reported Q1 earnings of $7.23 per share, beating estimates, while also increasing its quarterly dividend to $2.32 per share from $2.21. The stock was trading near its 52-week high at $419.30.
  • Five stocks we like better than UnitedHealth Group.

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,107 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 17,716 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $78,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $410.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $419.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business's 50 day moving average is $385.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $427.93.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $2.32 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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