Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Has $7.03 Million Holdings in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ trimmed its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR - Free Report) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,636 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock after selling 20,043 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ's holdings in First Solar were worth $7,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 708 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total transaction of $88,192.67. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 10,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,492.67. This trade represents a 3.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 420 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total value of $90,564.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 10,896 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,349,504.48. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,014,105. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $224.57 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $246.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.56. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.85 and a 52-week high of $320.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.73.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. First Solar had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. First Solar's revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of First Solar from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of First Solar from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "underperform" rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on First Solar from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on First Solar from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $249.78.

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About First Solar

First Solar, Inc NASDAQ: FSLR is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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