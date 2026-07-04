Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Invests $1.37 Million in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,569 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors raised its position in GE Vernova by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 13,497 shares of the company's stock worth $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the company's stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 66,191 shares of the company's stock worth $43,260,000 after purchasing an additional 23,956 shares during the last quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth $567,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period.

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GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $1,113.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $299.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $506.02 and a 12 month high of $1,181.95. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $1,042.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $879.98.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GEV shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,328.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,089.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GEV

Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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