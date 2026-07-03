Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 927,362 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 5,808 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.4% of Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $272,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $11,396,496,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 889.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,673,530 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,794,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796,814 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $696,885,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,172.2% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,259,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $728,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,155,120 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $679,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,958 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $2,800,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,590,706.56. This trade represents a 9.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 33,623 shares of company stock worth $10,427,835 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $333.91 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $279.10 and a one year high of $343.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $312.93 and a 200 day moving average of $308.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $894.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.76 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $340.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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