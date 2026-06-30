Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Raises Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,618 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 16,510 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ owned about 0.07% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $51,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCL. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,165,358 shares of the company's stock worth $10,088,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215,382 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $456,752,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 25,747.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,202,161 shares of the company's stock valued at $335,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,510 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,176,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,627,669,000 after purchasing an additional 920,042 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,306,784 shares of the company's stock valued at $366,925,000 after purchasing an additional 750,723 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

RCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $351.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $410.00 target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $296.00 target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $360.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $321.00 to $309.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $345.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises this week:

Positive Sentiment: Peer commentary on Carnival suggests the cruise industry is benefiting from strong demand, better yield trends, higher onboard spending, and investments in destinations — all factors that can support Royal Caribbean’s revenue and margin outlook as well. Why Carnival Stock Is Gaining Momentum on Demand and Yield Trends

Peer commentary on Carnival suggests the cruise industry is benefiting from strong demand, better yield trends, higher onboard spending, and investments in destinations — all factors that can support Royal Caribbean’s revenue and margin outlook as well. Positive Sentiment: Another industry article pointed to longer booking windows, stronger onboard spending, and tighter capacity growth as emerging profit drivers across cruising, which may reinforce confidence in Royal Caribbean’s pricing power and earnings durability. How Carnival Reveals New Profit Trends Across the Cruise Industry

Another industry article pointed to longer booking windows, stronger onboard spending, and tighter capacity growth as emerging profit drivers across cruising, which may reinforce confidence in Royal Caribbean’s pricing power and earnings durability. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple “value stock” comparison pieces featuring RCL suggest investors are still debating whether Royal Caribbean looks attractive relative to peers, but these items are more about valuation framing than a direct catalyst. ATAT vs. RCL: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Multiple “value stock” comparison pieces featuring RCL suggest investors are still debating whether Royal Caribbean looks attractive relative to peers, but these items are more about valuation framing than a direct catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Several market-watch and leisure-stock roundup articles mention RCL without adding new company-specific fundamentals, so they are unlikely to be major stock drivers on their own.

Several market-watch and leisure-stock roundup articles mention RCL without adding new company-specific fundamentals, so they are unlikely to be major stock drivers on their own. Negative Sentiment: A headline about “Royal Caribbean has a Mexico problem” flags a potential headwind tied to Mexico exposure, which could matter if itinerary changes, costs, or demand softness affect near-term results. Royal Caribbean has a Mexico problem. Norwegian has a bigger one.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE RCL opened at $322.56 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $232.10 and a 12 month high of $366.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $86.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.77. The company's fifty day moving average price is $280.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.35.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises's payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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