Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Raises Stock Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ increased its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,858 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 57,263 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ's holdings in Realty Income were worth $21,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. EFG International AG acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 257.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 68.7% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company's stock.

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Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE:O opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.83. Realty Income Corporation has a 1-year low of $55.86 and a 1-year high of $67.93.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Realty Income's previous monthly dividend of $0.27. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio is currently 266.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price target on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $66.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on O

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $461,908.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 67,641 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,151.22. This trade represents a 9.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Realty Income

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Positive Sentiment: Realty Income announced a strategic joint venture with Cloud Capital and a global institutional investor to buy hyperscale data centers, starting with seed assets valued at more than $6 billion. The deal gives O exposure to a fast-growing digital infrastructure niche, with the company planning to invest up to $1.4 billion for a 45% stake in a three-asset Northern Virginia portfolio. Investors may view this as a growth catalyst that diversifies Realty Income beyond traditional retail and industrial net lease properties. Article Title

Realty Income announced a strategic joint venture with Cloud Capital and a global institutional investor to buy hyperscale data centers, starting with seed assets valued at more than $6 billion. The deal gives O exposure to a fast-growing digital infrastructure niche, with the company planning to invest up to $1.4 billion for a 45% stake in a three-asset Northern Virginia portfolio. Investors may view this as a growth catalyst that diversifies Realty Income beyond traditional retail and industrial net lease properties. Positive Sentiment: The data center portfolio is described as 100% leased or pre-leased to investment-grade tenants under long-duration, triple-net leases. That structure is attractive for a REIT because it can provide durable cash flow and support Realty Income’s monthly dividend model. Article Title

The data center portfolio is described as 100% leased or pre-leased to investment-grade tenants under long-duration, triple-net leases. That structure is attractive for a REIT because it can provide durable cash flow and support Realty Income’s monthly dividend model. Neutral Sentiment: Realty Income also priced a €600 million senior unsecured notes offering, extending its funding runway in the European debt market. While this supports future acquisitions and portfolio growth, it also adds leverage and financing obligations that investors will want to monitor. Article Title

Realty Income also priced a €600 million senior unsecured notes offering, extending its funding runway in the European debt market. While this supports future acquisitions and portfolio growth, it also adds leverage and financing obligations that investors will want to monitor. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Realty Income’s appeal as a high-yield dividend stock, reinforcing its reputation as an income play. These pieces are supportive of sentiment, but they are not new company-specific catalysts. Article Title

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

Further Reading

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