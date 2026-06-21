Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC Buys Shares of 9,484 ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,484 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000. ExxonMobil accounts for about 1.0% of Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Advisortrust Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. PeakShares LLC acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in ExxonMobil by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,250,595 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $391,268,000 after purchasing an additional 261,290 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth $3,688,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,740,543 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,051,606,000 after buying an additional 51,151 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ExxonMobil Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of ExxonMobil stock opened at $137.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $105.53 and a 52-week high of $176.41. The company has a market capitalization of $571.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.98 and a 200 day moving average of $143.22.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $165.70.

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Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

See Also

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