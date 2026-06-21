Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 8,878 Walmart Inc. $WMT

Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,878 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $359,368.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 577,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at $71,607,543.76. This represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total transaction of $2,303,320.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,174,579 shares in the company, valued at $495,230,306.77. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,246 shares of company stock worth $14,493,147. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Bank of America assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $141.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.85.

Read Our Latest Report on Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

NASDAQ:WMT opened at $117.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $124.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.59. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.23 and a 12-month high of $135.15.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The company had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading

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