Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 4,269 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $12,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 326.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 52,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 39,861 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 40,708 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 84,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 338.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4,891.6% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total value of $55,688,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,021,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,346,286,223.49. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,612,950. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 309,598 shares of company stock valued at $105,644,316. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $420.99 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.67 and a fifty-two week high of $469.21. The stock has a market cap of $686.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $277.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.53.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $330.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $478.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $404.03.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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