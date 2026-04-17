Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS - Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,034 shares of the casino operator's stock after selling 110,531 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Las Vegas Sands worth $38,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 48.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 512 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 549.5% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 182.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 672 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company's stock.

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Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS opened at $56.67 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.83. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $70.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The casino operator reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.33 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 91.40% and a net margin of 12.50%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Las Vegas Sands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Argus reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $67.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Las Vegas Sands

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Patrick Dumont sold 60,165 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $3,294,033.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 511,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,028,824.50. This trade represents a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Las Vegas Sands News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Las Vegas Sands this week:

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands NYSE: LVS is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company's operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company's portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

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