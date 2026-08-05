Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) by 385.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,447 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,971 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,344,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474,949 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $108,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49,001 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 883,165 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $64,983,000 after buying an additional 81,023 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 282,253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $20,768,000 after buying an additional 71,401 shares during the period. Finally, Tensor Edge Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company's stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 8.5%

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $138.00 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $53.06 and a fifty-two week high of $157.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 985.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.81.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $201.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.580 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, Director James P. Lederer sold 6,101 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.94, for a total transaction of $939,187.94. Following the sale, the director owned 41,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,342,481.94. The trade was a 12.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,039 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $291,352.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 73,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,505,129.91. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,582. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Lattice Semiconductor

Here are the key news stories impacting Lattice Semiconductor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations: Lattice reported non-GAAP earnings of $0.53 per share, up from $0.24 a year earlier and above the $0.44 consensus estimate. Revenue reached a record $201.1 million, up 62.2% year over year and 17.7% sequentially, surpassing analysts’ $185.5 million forecast. Lattice Semiconductor Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Lattice reported non-GAAP earnings of $0.53 per share, up from $0.24 a year earlier and above the $0.44 consensus estimate. Revenue reached a record $201.1 million, up 62.2% year over year and 17.7% sequentially, surpassing analysts’ $185.5 million forecast. Positive Sentiment: Optimistic third-quarter outlook: Management forecast EPS of $0.54-$0.58, compared with the $0.43 consensus, and FPGA revenue of $210 million-$230 million versus analysts’ $192.8 million estimate. Total revenue, including approximately two months of AMI contribution, is expected at $245 million-$265 million. Lattice Semiconductor Reports Record Q2 Revenue

Management forecast EPS of $0.54-$0.58, compared with the $0.43 consensus, and FPGA revenue of $210 million-$230 million versus analysts’ $192.8 million estimate. Total revenue, including approximately two months of AMI contribution, is expected at $245 million-$265 million. Positive Sentiment: AMI acquisition completed: The $1.65 billion acquisition is expected to add revenue immediately and broaden Lattice’s semiconductor product portfolio. The company also produced $88.3 million in operating cash flow and a 70.3% GAAP gross margin, supporting its financial position.

The $1.65 billion acquisition is expected to add revenue immediately and broaden Lattice’s semiconductor product portfolio. The company also produced $88.3 million in operating cash flow and a 70.3% GAAP gross margin, supporting its financial position. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and assigned a $175 price target, implying substantial potential appreciation from the referenced trading level. Benzinga analyst report

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and assigned a $175 price target, implying substantial potential appreciation from the referenced trading level. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning is mixed: In the latest quarter, 277 institutional investors increased holdings while 179 reduced them, indicating continued interest but no clear consensus.

In the latest quarter, 277 institutional investors increased holdings while 179 reduced them, indicating continued interest but no clear consensus. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and valuation concerns: Reported insider activity showed 57 open-market sales and no purchases over six months. In addition, LSCC’s very high trailing P/E ratio leaves the stock vulnerable if growth or acquisition benefits fall short of expectations.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSCC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $137.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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