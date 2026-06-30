Laurel Oak Wealth Management LLC Has $11.52 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Laurel Oak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,172 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.9% of Laurel Oak Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Laurel Oak Wealth Management LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total transaction of $1,522,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 33,623 shares of company stock valued at $10,427,835 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $332.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $340.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan’s recently announced $50 billion buyback plan and expected dividend boost reinforce its capital strength and shareholder-friendly stance, which is helping sentiment toward the stock.

JPMorgan’s recently announced and expected dividend boost reinforce its capital strength and shareholder-friendly stance, which is helping sentiment toward the stock. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on JPMorgan to $362 from $336 while maintaining an equal-weight rating, signaling further upside from current levels.

to $362 from $336 while maintaining an equal-weight rating, signaling further upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: The Federal Reserve stress test results showed the largest U.S. banks, including JPMorgan, can withstand a severe downturn, which supports confidence in the bank’s balance sheet and capital return plans.

The showed the largest U.S. banks, including JPMorgan, can withstand a severe downturn, which supports confidence in the bank’s balance sheet and capital return plans. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan’s leadership reshuffle and succession planning for Jamie Dimon are drawing attention, but the move appears orderly so far and is not yet a clear positive or negative catalyst.

JPMorgan’s for Jamie Dimon are drawing attention, but the move appears orderly so far and is not yet a clear positive or negative catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary highlighted JPMorgan’s continued strength as a long-term banking franchise, but these pieces were mostly opinion-driven and add limited new fundamental information.

Some commentary highlighted JPMorgan’s continued strength as a long-term banking franchise, but these pieces were mostly opinion-driven and add limited new fundamental information. Negative Sentiment: Several analysts noted rising costs, interest-rate pressures, and asset-quality risks as reasons to remain cautious, which could limit how aggressively investors bid up the shares.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $329.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $311.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $279.10 and a 12 month high of $343.45. The company has a market capitalization of $883.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.43 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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