Lavelle Capital LP Acquires Shares of 24,890 Strategy Inc $MSTR

Lavelle Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,890 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,106,000. Strategy makes up about 1.9% of Lavelle Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Strategy in the second quarter valued at about $396,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Strategy by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,905 shares of the software maker's stock worth $16,125,000 after purchasing an additional 22,999 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Strategy by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,215 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Strategy by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,055 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategy Stock Performance

Shares of MSTR opened at $93.28 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $110.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.03. Strategy Inc has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $414.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($24.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.19) by ($22.26). The business had revenue of $122.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.90 million. Strategy had a negative net margin of 6,102.95% and a negative return on equity of 68.55%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $32.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Strategy Inc will post 57.47 EPS for the current year.

Key Strategy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings increased to approximately 843,775 BTC, up about 25% year to date. The company also reported a $3.75 billion U.S. dollar reserve, intended to cover more than two years of preferred dividends and interest, reducing the risk of forced Bitcoin sales. Strategy posts Q2 loss and reserve details

Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings increased to approximately 843,775 BTC, up about 25% year to date. The company also reported a $3.75 billion U.S. dollar reserve, intended to cover more than two years of preferred dividends and interest, reducing the risk of forced Bitcoin sales. Positive Sentiment: The reported $8.22 billion loss was driven primarily by an $8.32 billion unrealized Bitcoin fair-value loss, making it largely noncash. Revenue rose 6.9% year over year to about $122.4 million, while subscription-services revenue reportedly grew sharply. BTIG reaffirmed a Buy rating and assigned a $250 price target, reflecting optimism about Bitcoin-per-share growth and Strategy’s treasury model. Strategy financials

The reported $8.22 billion loss was driven primarily by an $8.32 billion unrealized Bitcoin fair-value loss, making it largely noncash. Revenue rose 6.9% year over year to about $122.4 million, while subscription-services revenue reportedly grew sharply. BTIG reaffirmed a Buy rating and assigned a $250 price target, reflecting optimism about Bitcoin-per-share growth and Strategy’s treasury model. Neutral Sentiment: Management has authorized a $1 billion repurchase program for STRC preferred shares and bought back approximately $25 million at a discount. The move could support STRC’s price and preserve access to capital, but it diverts funds from additional Bitcoin purchases.

Management has authorized a $1 billion repurchase program for STRC preferred shares and bought back approximately $25 million at a discount. The move could support STRC’s price and preserve access to capital, but it diverts funds from additional Bitcoin purchases. Negative Sentiment: Michael Saylor indicated that Strategy could sell Bitcoin to support STRC if necessary. That possibility, combined with roughly $14.4 billion of preferred equity and investor criticism that the financing structure prioritizes preferred holders over MSTR common shareholders, heightened concerns about dilution, liquidity and downside exposure. Saylor discusses potential Bitcoin sales

Michael Saylor indicated that Strategy could sell Bitcoin to support STRC if necessary. That possibility, combined with roughly $14.4 billion of preferred equity and investor criticism that the financing structure prioritizes preferred holders over MSTR common shareholders, heightened concerns about dilution, liquidity and downside exposure. Negative Sentiment: Bitcoin’s retreat below approximately $64,000 pressured MSTR and other crypto-related stocks, reinforcing concerns that further cryptocurrency declines could produce additional accounting losses and weaken the value of Strategy’s Bitcoin-backed financing strategy. Crypto-linked stocks sell off

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSTR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strategy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $257.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Strategy

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 93,738 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $11,129,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 119,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,238,695.25. The trade was a 43.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 15,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $2,331,847.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,338,320. This represents a 34.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders acquired 11,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,265 and sold 181,422 shares valued at $23,144,128. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company's stock.

About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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