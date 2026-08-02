Lavelle Capital LP Acquires Shares of 70,027 Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Lavelle Capital LP acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,027 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $26,033,000. Tesla makes up 16.2% of Lavelle Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

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A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,842,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $51,647,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $29,426,070,000 after purchasing an additional 375,946 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,128,100,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Tesla by 14.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 22,174,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,243,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $311.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 288.15, a P/E/G ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.38 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.17). Tesla had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $28.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $460.00 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Truist Financial set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $475.00 to $445.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $485.00 target price (down from $510.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $402.24.

Read Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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