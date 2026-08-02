Lavelle Capital LP Buys New Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Lavelle Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,041 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 0.8% of Lavelle Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.2%

TSM stock opened at $404.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $427.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $223.70 and a fifty-two week high of $479.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 50.31%.The company had revenue of $39.89 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $1.1136 dividend. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Lipen Yuan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,950. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders purchased 15,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,094. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $496.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC reported approximately $40.20 billion in second-quarter 2026 revenue, up 36% year over year, while net income rose 77.41%. The strong results reinforce expectations for continued demand for advanced AI chips and foundry capacity. TSMC AI Stock Article

TSMC reported approximately $40.20 billion in second-quarter 2026 revenue, up 36% year over year, while net income rose 77.41%. The strong results reinforce expectations for continued demand for advanced AI chips and foundry capacity. Positive Sentiment: Strong technology earnings and better-than-expected forecasts from Lam Research helped lift the broader chip sector and attracted fresh money to semiconductor ETFs, creating a supportive backdrop for TSMC shares. Semiconductor ETFs Draw Cash

Strong technology earnings and better-than-expected forecasts from Lam Research helped lift the broader chip sector and attracted fresh money to semiconductor ETFs, creating a supportive backdrop for TSMC shares. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised TSMC’s earnings forecasts, including Erste Group’s increases to $16.69 per share for fiscal 2026 and $21.25 for fiscal 2027. The consensus analyst rating remains “Buy,” with an average price target of $496.25. TSMC Analyst Estimates

Analysts raised TSMC’s earnings forecasts, including Erste Group’s increases to $16.69 per share for fiscal 2026 and $21.25 for fiscal 2027. The consensus analyst rating remains “Buy,” with an average price target of $496.25. Positive Sentiment: TSMC’s advanced-chip packaging expansion, including a reported Arizona partnership with Amkor, could strengthen its position in the AI supply chain and support U.S. customer demand. TSMC Advanced Packaging Expansion

TSMC’s advanced-chip packaging expansion, including a reported Arizona partnership with Amkor, could strengthen its position in the AI supply chain and support U.S. customer demand. Positive Sentiment: Vice President Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares, increasing his direct ownership by 25%. The insider buying offers a modest vote of confidence, though the transaction is small relative to TSMC’s market value. TSMC Insider Purchase

Vice President Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares, increasing his direct ownership by 25%. The insider buying offers a modest vote of confidence, though the transaction is small relative to TSMC’s market value. Neutral Sentiment: TSMC increased its quarterly dividend to $1.1136 per share, or $4.45 annualized, but its roughly 1.1% yield means the change is secondary to the company’s AI-growth outlook. TSMC Dividend Announcement

TSMC increased its quarterly dividend to $1.1136 per share, or $4.45 annualized, but its roughly 1.1% yield means the change is secondary to the company’s AI-growth outlook. Negative Sentiment: Investors continue to monitor Samsung’s proposed Broadcom partnership, which could create a stronger alternative in AI foundry and packaging, as well as restrictions on China-related equipment and concerns about the sustainability of AI spending. Samsung Broadcom Foundry Partnership

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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