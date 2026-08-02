Lavelle Capital LP Buys Shares of 8,307 Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Lavelle Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,307 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Get Bank of America alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 225.4% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital L.P. now owns 48,160 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 33,360 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 15.4% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 5.8% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,792 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,373,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,803,774.97. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Bank of America News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised their outlook for BAC. JPMorgan reportedly expects Bank of America’s stock price to rise, while another analyst increased the FY2026 earnings-per-share estimate. These revisions reinforce expectations for stronger profitability and support the stock’s valuation. Bank of America stock price expected to rise FY2026 EPS estimate increased

JPMorgan reportedly expects Bank of America’s stock price to rise, while another analyst increased the FY2026 earnings-per-share estimate. These revisions reinforce expectations for stronger profitability and support the stock’s valuation. Positive Sentiment: Cybersecurity acquisition strengthens operational defenses. Bank of America plans to acquire U.K.-based information-security consultancy MDSec Consulting, subject to regulatory approval and expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026. The deal is intended to bolster defenses against increasingly sophisticated AI-driven cyberattacks and ransomware. Financial terms were not disclosed, limiting the immediate earnings impact. Bank of America buys cybersecurity firm

Bank of America plans to acquire U.K.-based information-security consultancy MDSec Consulting, subject to regulatory approval and expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026. The deal is intended to bolster defenses against increasingly sophisticated AI-driven cyberattacks and ransomware. Financial terms were not disclosed, limiting the immediate earnings impact. Positive Sentiment: Merrill Lynch is adding a sizable wealth-management team. A 14-person team managing approximately $13 billion in client assets is moving from Morgan Stanley’s Graystone Consulting. The recruitment could expand Merrill’s fee-based wealth-management revenue and deepen its affluent-client franchise. Merrill Lynch recruits $13 billion team

A 14-person team managing approximately $13 billion in client assets is moving from Morgan Stanley’s Graystone Consulting. The recruitment could expand Merrill’s fee-based wealth-management revenue and deepen its affluent-client franchise. Neutral Sentiment: Higher-for-longer interest rates present both benefits and risks. A hawkish Federal Reserve pause may support Bank of America’s net interest income, but prolonged high rates can pressure loan demand and increase credit-quality concerns. The broader market is also entering an uncertain August trading period, which could amplify volatility.

A hawkish Federal Reserve pause may support Bank of America’s net interest income, but prolonged high rates can pressure loan demand and increase credit-quality concerns. The broader market is also entering an uncertain August trading period, which could amplify volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation remains a focus after substantial gains. One analysis says BAC still appears reasonably valued or discounted despite having more than doubled over three years. The stock is above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and near its annual high, suggesting strong momentum but also leaving shares more sensitive to disappointing results or guidance. Bank of America valuation and AI expansion

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $62.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.55. The company has a market capitalization of $440.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.99.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Bank of America's previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Autonomous Res lowered their price target on Bank of America from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Bank of America from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Argus set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bank of America, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bank of America wasn't on the list.

While Bank of America currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here