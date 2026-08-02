Lavelle Capital LP Makes New Investment in Freshworks Inc. $FRSH

Lavelle Capital LP bought a new stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 151,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000. Freshworks makes up 0.8% of Lavelle Capital LP's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lavelle Capital LP owned approximately 0.05% of Freshworks at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 954.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 479.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,201 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of FRSH opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $14.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $228.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $223.63 million. Freshworks had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Freshworks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.130-0.130 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Freshworks news, CAO Philippa Lawrence sold 3,470 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $35,151.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 456,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,738.72. This represents a 0.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 6,618 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $69,091.92. Following the sale, the director owned 62,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,306.12. This trade represents a 9.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,236 shares of company stock worth $270,331. Corporate insiders own 8.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Freshworks from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Freshworks in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research downgraded Freshworks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Freshworks from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRSH

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks, Inc is a global provider of cloud-based customer engagement software designed to help businesses streamline customer support, sales, marketing, and IT service operations. The company's integrated suite of solutions enables organizations of all sizes to deliver seamless experiences across multiple channels, including email, chat, phone, and social media. Freshworks' platform is built on modern, user-friendly interfaces and offers native automation, AI-powered insights, and analytics to improve efficiency and customer satisfaction.

The company's flagship product, Freshdesk, serves as a helpdesk solution for customer support teams, while Freshservice addresses IT service management needs.

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