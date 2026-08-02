Lavelle Capital LP Purchases Shares of 202,727 Similarweb Ltd. $SMWB

Lavelle Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 202,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $529,000. Lavelle Capital LP owned about 0.23% of Similarweb at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMWB. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its holdings in Similarweb by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 4,285,786 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,700 shares in the last quarter. Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Similarweb in the 1st quarter valued at $572,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Similarweb by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 536,549 shares of the company's stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 223,562 shares in the last quarter. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the fourth quarter worth $1,255,000. Finally, Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the fourth quarter worth $1,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company's stock.

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Similarweb Stock Performance

Shares of SMWB opened at $7.19 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.17. Similarweb Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 48.57% and a negative net margin of 10.38%.The company had revenue of $73.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Similarweb

In other news, Director Harel Moshe Beit-On acquired 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $291,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,885,778 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,345,676.42. This trade represents a 0.69% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barak Eilam bought 50,000 shares of Similarweb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $193,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 101,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,075.90. The trade was a 97.44% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 271,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,726 in the last three months. Company insiders own 62.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Similarweb from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Similarweb has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Similarweb

Similarweb Profile

Similarweb Ltd. NYSE: SMWB is a digital intelligence company that provides insights into website and mobile app performance. Its cloud-based platform aggregates and analyzes data on global web traffic, user engagement, and referral sources, enabling businesses to benchmark their digital presence against competitors. The company’s core offering includes metrics on audience behavior, traffic acquisition channels, and industry trends, which are designed to inform strategic decisions in marketing, sales, and product development.

Similarweb’s platform delivers a suite of tools for market research, competitor analysis, and performance optimization.

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