Lavelle Capital LP Takes Position in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Lavelle Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,140 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 107,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total value of $13,119,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 105,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,820,179.96. This represents a 50.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Robert Enslin sold 5,374 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Sunday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $724,952.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 239,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,304,368.10. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 875,020 shares of company stock valued at $113,938,503 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.64% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 22nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Workday to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Summit Redstone set a $275.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $179.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WDAY

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $160.34 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.36 and a 1-year high of $249.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Workday had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc NASDAQ: WDAY is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday's platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

Further Reading

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